Why Jai Courtney Wanted To Play A Villain In New Movie Honest Thief With Liam Neeson

It’d been a minute since I played a pretty strict villain, and I guess that was a lot of what had to do with my attraction to the role. I love this kind of genre, I love seeing these movies, and Liam [Neeson] is obviously such a legend. I’ve had the opportunity to dance with some of these kind of legendary action icons before, and I guess it was kind of a chance to throw that back a little even in my short career. It was something I hadn’t done for a minute.