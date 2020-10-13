Shia LaBeouf's Wild New Live Musical About COVID Is The Most Shia LaBeouf Thing Ever

The thing about Shia LaBeouf – perhaps the best thing – is that the dude is an artist, through and through. Sure, he swings for the fences with some admittedly weird performance experiments. But when he clicks, it really sends a message about how often he has his fingers on the pulse. Take, for example, LaBeouf’s latest pop up project. It’s a live-theater experience, but it’s a drive-in that can host somewhere around 30 cars per showing. It’s about COVID-19 testing protocols, with actors sporting full PPE. Oh, and it ends with a modern-dance musical number.