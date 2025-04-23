Kanye West Just Hired A 'Hooligan Choir' Who Looks Like P. Diddy And Who 'Must Be Comfortable Wearing Swastikas'

Kanye West is an accomplished recording artist and producer, lately he's been making headlines due to a variety of startling behaviors. That includes lewd behavior with Bianca Censori, as well as her basically going nude at the Grammys. Things got even more puzzling when Ye's Super Bowl ad brought people to his website, which was selling T-shirts with Nazi imagery. Now he's casting a "hooligan choir", and wants to make sure that they're comfortable wearing swastikas.

West has been accused of antisemitism before, and has been unleashing a number of controversial tweets lately, including Ye claiming he'd had incestuous encounter with his cousin. A new report by TMZ revealed the "Monster" rapper puts flyers around L.A.'s Larchmont neighborhood, looking for Black men to form a hooligan choir. The men reportedly must be fit, have the same complextion as Diddy, and must:

COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS

It's unknown what type of project Kanye West is planning, but with Diddy currently in jail, the timing feels purposeful. Only time will tell what's coming, but Ye is already turning heads and making enemies in the midst of this casting call.

The singer has reportedly been holding auditions outside a warehouse which in a local neighborhood with a nearby school. This has apparently resulted in daily " thunderous sounds coming from a PA system", where Ye has been playing his own music for folks to audition with. And the music is so loud that nearby homes are reportedly shaking, as he blasts tracks like "Black Skinhead."

(Image credit: Roc-A-Fella Records)

The outlet reports that local residents nearby this audition have called the Los Angeles police, but that nothing has been done about the noise issue. Specifically, around a dozen noise complaints have been made since Kanye's team took up shop at the warehouse in question. On top of the sound of the auditions, swastikas have also reportedly been drawn on the building used for auditions, in clear view of passersby. That includes children who might be going to and from the nearby school.

All of his controversy is likely going to result in many eyes on whatever Kanye is cooking up. Following Diddy's viral phone call with West from jail, the incarcerated rapper's trial is expected to begin shortly. Is Ye creating some sort of project in support of Diddy? It's unclear, but the timing of the looming trial and whatever West's hooligan choir is for definitely feels purposeful.

As we wait for the mystery to be solved, smart money says the public is going to continue paying close attention to Ye's social media presence. His tweets have been pretty wild lately, including the claim that he hooked up with Ashley Olsen. And the combination of Nazi imagery and Diddy lookalikes is one that's giving folks reason to pause.