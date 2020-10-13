Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets Candid About Indian Representation In Her Upcoming Blumhouse Movie

My quest in life, as a producer, is to influx Hollywood with brown people, because we don't see enough of us. And to be able to do an all South Asian cast in a movie with Amazon and Blumhouse -- who are both powerhouses -- was a dream come true for me. want to demand leading parts for people who are like me. I want to have girls that look like me... start to be on the poster of a movie. It's my greatest joy and honor to be able to create opportunities where I didn't have them.