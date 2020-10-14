Comments

Fantastic Four Fan Art: Emily Blunt Looks Pitch Perfect As The MCU’s Invisible Woman

Emily Blunt in The Woman on The Train

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever changing place, which is constantly expanding and bringing in new characters. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox gave the House of Mouse power over characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four, with fans hoping they'll finally appear in the MCU. Plenty of fan theories and castings have swirled around the internet around these characters, and new fan art imagines Emily Blunt as Sue Storm/ The Invisible Woman.

The Fantastic Four are some of Marvel comics' most iconic characters, and Fox brought them to the silver screen two different times-- to varying degrees of success. Following the poor reception of Josh Trank's movie, fans are hoping the group of heroes join the MCU sometime in Phase Four or Five. Now we can see what Emily Blunt will look like as The Invisible Woman for the shared universe, check it out below.

Susan Storm, also known as The Invisible woman, is one of the founding members of The Fantastic Four. And she's also the first female superhero that was created by Marvel during the Silver Age of comic books. In movies, we've seen two live action incarnations of this character. And since F4 is the next big thing for Disney after the Avengers, speculation have been high on this topic from past few years as to who should play the character in the MCU. Now, if you search on google about Susan Storm, you will get alot of search results of Emily Blunt, as susan storm in many awesome fanarts by various artists around the world. For me, she completely fits the character. She's strong, fierce, and plays her characters in a very serious way. Disney should definitely make this official. Not my fanart, but the casting choice. . . #emilyblunt #susanstorm #fantasticfour #avengers #marvel #marvelcomics #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #disney

I mean, how cool is that? This piece of fan art looks like it would fit perfectly into the visual language of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with pulled back and realistic costumes for the heroes. And as far as Emily Blunt goes, she looks thoroughly badass as the Fantastic Four's beloved matriarch. Let's break down what we're being shown here.

The above piece of fan art comes to us from the social media of freelance digital artist Yadvender Singh Rana. They've got a clear interest in comic book movies, often rendering fan theories and casting announcements into stunning reality. This will help satiate the rabid Marvel fanbase, while also giving extra steam and momentum to viral casting theories.

In the image we see actress Emily Blunt as Sue Storm, wearing her Fantastic Four uniform. The costume itself is a bit pulled back when compared to the comic book inspiration, which fits well into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The number 4 on her suit even resembles the A used to represent The Avengers in the MCU, which shows great attention to detail.

The MCU thus far can be re-watched over on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Emily Blunt has been the most popular fan choice to play Sue Storm in the MCU, although there's no telling if/when the character will return to the silver screen. In top of the Devil Wears Prada actress, moviegoers are hoping that her real-life husband John Krasinski will actually play Reed Richards. The two have been collaborating on the Quiet Place franchise, so it's clear that they're able to mix work and home life. Plus, they'd have instant chemistry as the Fantastic Four characters.

Both the X-Men and Fantastic Four have been noticeably missing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, with Kevin Feige and company instead bringing lesser known heroes to the big screen. But with Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox and its properties, the possibilities seem endless. We'll just have to see if Emily Blunt gets a call from the Marvel powers that be.

CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Marvel, especially where the Fantastic Four are concerned. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

