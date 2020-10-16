Beverly Hills Cop 4: What's Going On With The Eddie Murphy Movie

Beverly Hills Cop Moves From The Big Screen To The Small Screen

Unsatisfied with the scripts he’d seen for the fourth film, Eddie Murphy revealed in October 2011 that he was developing a Beverly Hills Cop TV series. The show would center on Axel Foley’s son, Aaron, who was played by Brandon T. Jackson, while Eddie Murphy’s Axel (now the chief of police in Detroit) would recur on the show. The pilot was written by The Shield’s Shawn Ryan and directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. After the pilot was shot and screened for execs, the network decided to pass on it.

There have been varying reasons given for the pilot’s failure, with Jackson claiming it was “too edgy” for CBS and Ryan blaming politics within the network. In a 2015 chat with IndieWire, Murphy would actually attribute it to his desire not to appear on the show regularly, which is what he says the network would’ve preferred: