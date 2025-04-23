I'm Excited For The White Lotus Season 4, Here Is What We Know So Far

Are you ready to go on another crazy adventure full of intense wealth and murder mysteries? Because The White Lotus Season 4 is already confirmed.

It feels like just yesterday we were all anxiously awaiting the arrival of Season 3. After a very successful first two seasons, it took a few years for the next iteration to release, with fans of all kinds coming up with theories on what was going to happen – especially when Jennifer Coolidge's character was killed off in Season 2, and Natasha Rothwell's character came back for Season 3. What could happen now?

With so many theories on Walton Goggin's third season character , we've already entered another era of waiting for new episodes. But, there are some tidbits that we do know about The White Lotus Season 4.

As of this mid-April, there is no set premiere date for The White Lotus Season 4. This isn't that surprising, because Season 3 finale ended a couple of weeks ago. It would be shocking if HBO already booked a slot for when the fourth season would come out.

But, with that in mind, we can at least speculate about when it might be released. Between Seasons 1 and 2, there was about a one-year wait, but for Season 3, we had to wait about two years. Granted, other things were going on at the time that prevented writing and filming—like the WGA strike that occurred in 2023—so that might have put a damper on getting the filming schedule going.

Even so, I'd say the earliest we would get Season 4 would be in 2026—and the latest 2027. It would be pretty shocking if we had to wait three years, but don't expect it to appear on any 2025 TV schedule .

The White Lotus Season 4 Cast

Since Season 3 recently ended, there's been no confirmation on who will star in the next season—which also lines up. In the past, we've usually gotten the location for the next season before we get any kind of casting details, so I'm sure it's going to be some time before that's revealed.

The series has delivered time and time again with its casting. The White Lotus Season 1 cast was filled to the brim with stars like Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, the already aforementioned Jennifer Coolidge and many more. The White Lotus Season 2 cast also held plenty of great additions, like Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and so many others.

Season 3 features the likes of Walton Goggins (as mentioned above), Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and other recognizable faces. With how popular it's become on HBO – as it certainly is a series that gets the world talking – expect stars to appear.

What Is The White Lotus Season 4 Going To Be About?

There is not much out there about Season 4 of The White Lotus just yet, but a few bits and pieces have been revealed—or theorized about. Let's get into it.

Season 4 Will Most Likely Not Take Place In A Cold-Themed Area

Fans of the show have an ongoing theory that because the last three seasons took place at White Lotus resorts, which are primarily in hot areas, Season 4 will head towards a colder climate. However, there's a good chance that's not going to be the case.

A producer on the series, Dave Bernad, spoke on The Bill Simmons Podcast about how Mike White would never film in a cold climate – simply saying that the creator hates the cold:

Mike does not like the cold, that is why we will never do it. I feel confident we will never do a season in the cold... Mike is not for it. He is a California guy. He is not built for the cold. Never say never, but I would be surprised.

That removes a good amount of potential locations. But, White did say in an interview with Deadline in April 2025 that he wants to get away from areas where "crashing waves" is often used as B-roll, meaning somewhere that's at least not beachy:

For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there's always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels.

With this in mind, who really knows what the heck is going to happen with Season 4 and where it might be set – but there's a good chance it won't be at a beach, and it won't be somewhere cold.

Season 4 Could Potentially Be An All-Stars Season

Something else that's been talked about is that Season 4 could potentially become an all-star season—or, at the very least, it's been theorized.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April 2025, Patrick Schwarzenegger admitted that he had heard rumors of an "all-star" season – to which White (in the same interview) said he'd "love" to do that. Schwarzenegger continued, saying that it would be crazy to get all the same characters from past seasons in a room together:

I've heard rumors of them doing an all-star season…they could get all the douche guys in one hotel together. Mike said that one day when we were on set, he was like, 'Oh my God, it'd be so good to get you, Jake Lacy and Theo James in the same room.'

It wouldn't be abnormal for The White Lotus Season 4 to trend in that direction, as they have brought back characters from past seasons a few times now – from Coolidge and Rothwell to Jon Gries returning as Greg .

In fact, Sam Nivola, who played Lochlan in the third season, admitted to Variety in April 2025 that he thinks Belinda's son, Zion, will return for Season 4:

I think that he wants to keep the common thread extending from Tanya. The whole thing is her story as it relates to her money. If I had to guess, I'd say Nick Duvernay [who plays Belinda's son] is gonna be the next one to come back, because he and Belinda made off with all the money.

I am here for literally any connection they are going to make, whether it's an all-star season or just Belinda and her son again. Whatever the case, I am seated and ready.

Writing For Season 4 Hasn't Begun Yet

This is pretty much a sad thing to know, really, but right now, there's no writing done for Season 4 – but let's be honest, that was likely at this point.

As written above, there hasn't even been a location set yet, and the casting director (in that same interview with The Hollywood Reporter), Meredith Tucker, told a story about how someone auditioned for it without White having "written" a single word of it yet:

Last week, an agent reached out, like, 'It's an emergency.' I call him, and he says, 'I know the answer is no, but someone said they already had an audition for Season 4. A client heard this from their friend.' He has not written one thing.

While this is an unfortunate update, I'm sure it won't be long before we start learning about what's going to happen with the next season, so we'll be keeping an eye out for that.

What are you excited about about The White Lotus Season 4? I know it's going to be a long time coming, but be patient—our next flight to this wonderful and deadly resort chain will depart soon enough.