I'm Excited For The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, Here's What We Know So Far

Mickey is headed toward prison, and he’s about to face his biggest challenge yet: proving his own innocence. Ever since the final moments of The Lincoln Lawyer’s third season , I’ve been looking forward to seeing the next installment in this book-to-screen adaptation of Michael Connelly’s beloved novels. So, with that in mind, here’s what we know so far about Season 4.

At the moment, we do not know when Season 4 will come out.

The Lincoln Lawyer got renewed for Season 4 in January 2025, which was four months after Season 3 dropped in October. Currently, the series is in production, so hopefully we’ll get the new season sometime in 2026, seeing as this drama is not currently included in Netflix’s 2025 lineup .

It’s also worth noting that Netflix could drop the season in two parts. They’ve done that before, for Season 2, but went back to the single-day drop for Season 3.

Now, taking a look back at the previous seasons, Season 1 came out in May 2022 and Season 2 dropped a little over a year later in July 2023. Then, Season 3 came out a little over a year after that in 2024. So, if we keep that trajectory going, it’s possible that Season 4 could come out late on the 2025 TV schedule or in early 2026.

However, again, nothing is confirmed at the moment.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Cast

As was to be expected, our favorite crew will be back for Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer. This includes:

Manuel García-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Becki Newton as Lorna

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Alongside our seasoned regulars, Neve Campbell and more will return with bigger roles this season, as they’re set to appear in every episode. Per Netflix , that list includes:

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel

Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

We’re also getting a swath of new characters played by impressive actors this season. Here’s the breakdown:

Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg , a prosecutor who has a history with Maggie and goes by the nickname “Death Row Dana”

Cobie Smulders as an unknown character

Sasha Alexander as FBI Agent Dawn Rugh

Kyle Richards as Beverly Hills' fabulous Celeste Baker

Scott Lawrence as Judge Stone

Jason Butler Harner as Detective Drucker

Emmanuelle Chriqui as Jeanine Ferrigno, the girlfriend of a local gangster who “learns information pivotal to Mickey’s defense”

Jason O’Mara as Jack Gilroy, Maggie’s boyfriend

Nancy Silverton as herself

Javon Johnson as Carter Gates, a business owner who has been accused of murder

All around, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 has a stacked cast, and I cannot wait to see how our favorite characters interact with these new faces. I also can’t wait to see how they challenge and help Mickey on his path to prove his innocence.

What Book Will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Be Based On?

Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer will be based on Michael Connelly’s 2020 book, The Law of Innocence, and the seeds for that were planted during Season 3, as co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez told CinemaBlend. The introduction of Sam Scales last season put this story into motion, and according to the co-showrunner, in the book, he is found dead in Mickey’s trunk. That is exactly what happened in the finale of the third installment.

We also know that Mickey will be in prison this season.

After that, in the book, per Michael Connelly’s website , “Mickey elects to defend himself and must strategize and build his defense from his jail cell.” The synopsis also notes that he’s a target in court and prison, which will make this extra difficult. However, he’s bound and determined to prove his innocence.

Season 4 Of The Lincoln Lawyer Will Feature Mickey In Prison, And Manuel García-Rulfo Is Thrilled About It

So, we know Mickey will be in prison . That’s a fact, and it’s an exciting one, too, from a story perspective. It turns out Manuel García-Rulfo, who plays the titular lawyer, is excited about this , as Rodriguez told me:

I mean, he loves it. He's so excited. He can't wait to be in prison. He's like, ‘When am I in jail?’ [Laughs] He's excited because it's something different, and playing a different thing, and not being in a suit, and emotionally being in a very different place than he has been in the last two seasons.

I’d have to agree with him, I’m also super excited for “something different.” This season will take Mickey out of his typical setting, and the stakes will be higher than ever. Plus, the danger of him being in prison adds a thrilling level of risk and surprise that we haven’t seen on this show before.

Season 4 Of The Lincoln Lawyer Is Filming In Los Angeles

Not long after The Lincoln Lawyer got renewed, Netflix announced that Season 4 was filming in Los Angeles. So, they’ve been hard at work on this new season, and hopefully, since they are in production, that means a release date will come sooner rather than later.

As Netflix reported last season, the show is filmed all over LA, and you can catch some of its finest sights in the show. Hopefully, in Season 4, we’ll get some more of that, even though Mickey likely won’t be able to travel as much in his Lincolns…

We Were Told Neve Campbell’s Maggie Will Play A Much Bigger Role This Season

Last season, we didn’t get to see Neve Campbell much, and I didn’t love that. However, the showrunner told me that Mickey’s ex-wife, Maggie, will be a much bigger deal in Season 4.

Dailyn Rodriguez said that “it makes total sense that Maggie would be rooting” for Mickey and that “she’s pivotal to his life and his defense in a Season 4.” So, we have solid reasons to see her more.

Plus, casting announcements confirmed Campbell’s involvement in the entire season. It also seems like Maggie could cause some tension, as one of her colleagues appears to be the prosecutor who will be trying to make sure Mickey stays in prison.

How To Watch The Lincoln Lawyer

Watching The Lincoln Lawyer is extremely easy. All you need is a Netflix subscription . Right now, all three seasons are available there. Eventually, Season 4 will be there, too. In the past, they’ve released the season all at once or in parts, so it’s unclear how it will come out. However, it will all be available on Netflix.

Overall, there’s quite a bit we know about Season 4, and I’m positive they have more surprises and twists in store, considering the show’s track record. So, stay tuned, folks, we’re in for a wild ride when The Lincoln Lawyer returns.