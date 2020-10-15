How Harrison Ford Once Saved Anne Heche’s Job When People Were Down On Her For Dating Ellen

In her post Six Days, Seven Nights career, Anne Heche went on to do everything from star in a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho to making guest spots on Ally McBeal, Nip/Tuck, and even Adventure Time. More recently, Heche was eliminated from the competition on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, making headlines in the process. Her career seems to have been quite fruitful in spite of outdated thinking almost derailing things early on, and in its own small part, the actions of Harrison Ford helped boost Anne Heche to where she is today. Something, as you can see, she is consistently grateful for.