Could Halloween Kills Be Delayed Again? Here’s The Latest From Jason Blum

It's currently the middle of October, so Halloween season is in full effect. This month usually comes with a slew of horror movies in theaters, as moviegoers get festival and are treated to some good old fashioned scares. But horror fans were bummed to see that Blumhouse's Halloween Kills was delayed a full calendar year due to the ongoing issues with the pandemic. Some moviegoers are worried that the movie could be delayed again, and now Jason Blum himself as addressed this possibility.