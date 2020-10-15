Could Halloween Kills Be Delayed Again? Here’s The Latest From Jason Blum

Leave a Comment
It's currently the middle of October, so Halloween season is in full effect. This month usually comes with a slew of horror movies in theaters, as moviegoers get festival and are treated to some good old fashioned scares. But horror fans were bummed to see that Blumhouse's Halloween Kills was delayed a full calendar year due to the ongoing issues with the pandemic. Some moviegoers are worried that the movie could be delayed again, and now Jason Blum himself as addressed this possibility.
David Gordon Green's 2018 Halloween movie was a record breaking success when it arrived in theaters, leading Blumhouse to green light two more sequels to form a bonafide trilogy. Halloween Kills was completed and mean to arrive in theaters this October, but was delayed a year so that it could hopefully see the same box office success as its predecessor. Jason Blum was recently asked if the movie might be delayed yet another year depending on global health issues, to which he said:
If this is still going on next Halloween? No, we're not holding it. Halloween Kills is coming out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out.
Well, that's a relief. Because while Halloween Kills was delayed a full year in order to try and make money for the studio, Blumhouse has no plans to push the highly anticipated slasher back another time. We'll just have to wait and see how the ongoing health crisis pans out, and how that affects the entertainment industry.
Jason Blum's comments to Forbes is sure to excite horror fans who were bummed that Halloween Kills was pushed to 2021. This call was made just a month and change before the highly anticipated sequel was meant to arrive in theaters. And while there are still a handful of scary movies in theaters for Halloween, but Michael Myers will be noticeably absent.
As disappointing as Halloween Kills' delay was for moviegoers, it does make a great deal of sense. The horror genre is known the ability to make a ton of money on a small budget, and 2018's Halloween was no exception. David Gordon Green's debut into the beloved slasher property made a whopping $255.5 million on a budget of around $15 million. And Blumhouse is no doubt hoping for the same success with its pair of upcoming sequels.
While information about Halloween Kills' contents are largely a mystery, anticipation for the slasher sequel has been steadily building since the project was first announced. The upcoming movie will pick up directly after the events of the last movie, with three generations of Strode women having barely survived Michael Myers' return to Haddonfield. The sequel will "unpack" the events of John Carpenter's 1978 original, while uniting all of the survivors from The Shape's first attack on the town.
Regardless of what the movie industry looks like in October of 2021, Jason Blum and company seemingly have every intention of releasing Halloween Kills. It should also be interesting to see if Halloween Ends follows suit the following October. That threequel hasn't been filmed yet, so only time will tell if/when production begins. Will they wait for Halloween Kills to finally hit theaters first? Only time will tell.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.