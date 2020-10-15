Surprise, Jurassic World: Dominion Is Still Adding Cast Members

It sounds like Dimitri Vegas’ role in Jurassic World: Dominion will be a minor one, and he didn’t provide any details on who he’s playing in follow-up tweets. Nevertheless, since he grew up as a fan of the Jurassic Park movies, it’s understandable that Vegas would be jazzed about being able to participate in the franchise’s latest installment. Fingers crossed his character actually crosses paths with some dinosaurs rather than be stuck on the sidelines.