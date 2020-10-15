Surprise, Jurassic World: Dominion Is Still Adding Cast Members

Leave a Comment
While Jurassic World: Dominion has been facing some added troubles with principal photography of late, the sixth cinematic entry in the Jurassic Park franchise is nonetheless chugging along to the filming finishing line. We’ve known for a while now who’s making up Dominion’s main cast of characters, but even deep into the shooting process, casting news is still trickling in, with a particularly notable DJ getting to jump into this latest dinosaur-filled romp.
Dimitri Vegas (real name Dimitri Thivaios), who works in the music industry alongside his brother/fellow DJ Like Mike (real name Michael Thivaios), announced that he’s taking part in Jurassic World: Dominion with the following tweet:
It sounds like Dimitri Vegas’ role in Jurassic World: Dominion will be a minor one, and he didn’t provide any details on who he’s playing in follow-up tweets. Nevertheless, since he grew up as a fan of the Jurassic Park movies, it’s understandable that Vegas would be jazzed about being able to participate in the franchise’s latest installment. Fingers crossed his character actually crosses paths with some dinosaurs rather than be stuck on the sidelines.
Naturally Dimitri Vegas is best known for his music-related endeavors, which includes him and Like Mike running the record label Smash The House. However, Vegas has been steadily collecting a variety of acting credits in recent years, which include cameoing in Men in Black: International and Rambo: Last Blood. So appearing in Jurassic World: Dominion will allow him to spruce up that portion of his entertainment resume.
As far as Jurassic World: Dominion’s main cast is concerned, along with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard obviously reprising Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively, the threequel will notably bring back the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm and Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler. Goldblum briefly reprised Malcolm in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but this will be the first time these three have all been together since the movie that kicked off the franchise in 1993.
Other folks returning for Jurassic World: Dominion include Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, BD Wong as Henry Wu, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood and Omar Sy as Barry Sembène. Jake Johnson was also once supposed to reprise Lowery Cruthers, although Johnson expressed uncertainty back in August that he’d still be able to do so since the Dominion shooting schedule conflicted with his work on ABC’s Stumptown (the series was cancelled the following month, so perhaps that helped free him to hop aboard the Dominion train).
The threequel’s new faces include DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman and Campbell Scott, the latter of whom is taking over the role of Lewis Dodgson, another Jurassic Park alumnus. Behind the cameras, Colin Trevorrow is sitting back in the director’s chair after handing the helming reins to J.A. Bayona for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Trevorrow also co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael.
Having previously been scheduled to come on June 11, 2021, Jurassic World: Dominion was recently delayed to June 10, 2022. Keep checking in with CinemaBlend for more updates on how the threequel is coming along, and learn what movies are still intended to hit the big screen next year with our 2021 release schedule.