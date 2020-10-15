Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Eddie Redmayne Describes The 'Different World' Of Filming Fantastic Beasts 3 Before And After COVID

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Seven months ago, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a lot of movie and television productions being shut down, no matter how far along they were. In the case of Fantastic Beasts 3, it had only just begun principal photography when the cast and crew were told to go home. Now as 2020 starts drawing to a close, the next installment in the Wizarding World franchise is finally back to rolling cameras, and it’s apparent to star Eddie Redmayne how different things are compared to the pre-COVID times.

Naturally with the pandemic going strong, movie and TV productions have to take numerous health and safety precautions to ensure the safety of those on set. Here’s what Eddie Redmayne recently had to say about what his experience making Fantastic Beasts 3 in the midst of COVID-19 has been like:

Well, we had done a day of shooting before COVID-19 really hit the U.K. proper. So we started on Friday and then on a Sunday night we were all told to go home. And then just a few weeks ago we started again and it’s a different world. But we’re so lucky to be back in work and it’s interesting, it’s kind of like – film crews are amazing people and they’re very adaptable people. So, we have a lot of testing, you know, we’re in bubbles, and we’re all masked, but it’s been kind of… actually kind of great. So, it’s nice to be back at work and I feel very lucky.

Eddie Redmayne talked about the Fantastic Beasts 3 filming process during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While he understandably couldn’t provide any details about the threequel’s plot, it sounds like so far, the actor’s been impressed with the efforts that have been taken to decrease the chances of people getting sick while making the movie. There’s no question that things like mask-wearing and COVID testing are a necessity to film things right now, and if Fantastic Beasts 3 is looking to meet its current release date, then rolling cameras needed to happen now rather than even later.

Of course, as Eddie Redmayne noted, filming’s only been going on for a few weeks so far following that essentially false start in March, so there’s still a long way to go before principal photography concludes. And while taking these health and safety precautions is important, those still don’t 100% guarantee that someone won’t contract the virus. Just look at what The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion have gone through after they resumed their respective productions. So fingers crossed Fantastic Beasts 3 doesn't go through similar troubles.

Related

Eddie Redmayne Talks J.K. Rowling, Trans Rights As Fantastic Beasts 3 Resumes Filming

For now though, it sounds like it’s been relatively smooth sailing on Fantastic Beasts 3, which will see Eddie Redmayne once more reprising the role of Newt Scamander, one of the Wizarding World’s top magizoologists in the early 20th century. While we don’t know the specifics of what Newt will be going through in the threequel, it will involve him once more clashing with Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald, the most dangerous dark wizard at this point in history.

Other familiar faces that will be back for Fantastic Beasts 3 include Katherine Waterston’s Tine Goldstein, Alison Sudol’s Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler’s Jacob Kowalski, Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore, Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone and Jessica Williams’ Eulalie Hicks, the latter of whom will have a much bigger role this time around compared to her presence in The Crimes of Grindelwald. Following Fantastic Beasts 3, two more movies will follow to close out this era of the Wizarding World film franchise.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is still intended to work its magic in theaters on November 12, 2021, although if that date is later changed, we’ll be sure to let you know. Don’t forget to look through our 2021 release schedule to learn what other movies are supposed to play on the big screen next year.

Up Next

Fantastic Beasts’ Dan Fogler Responds To Rumors Of A Major Harry Potter Character Appearing In The Franchise
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Why Fantastic Beasts 3’s Eddie Redmayne Says The COVID-19 Shutdown Has Actually 'Been Helpful’ For The Film news 3w Why Fantastic Beasts 3’s Eddie Redmayne Says The COVID-19 Shutdown Has Actually 'Been Helpful’ For The Film Jason Ingolfsland
Eddie Redmayne Confirms Fantastic Beasts 3 Filming Has Resumed And Describes The ‘New Normal’ On Set news 1M Eddie Redmayne Confirms Fantastic Beasts 3 Filming Has Resumed And Describes The ‘New Normal’ On Set Katherine Webb
How Fantastic Beasts 3 May Actually Delay Johnny Depp's Court Case Against Amber Heard news 1M How Fantastic Beasts 3 May Actually Delay Johnny Depp's Court Case Against Amber Heard Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Rebecca Oct 21, 2020 Rebecca 7
Hubie Halloween Oct 7, 2020 Hubie Halloween 5
Let Him Go Nov 6, 2020 Let Him Go Rating TBD
Unhinged Aug 21, 2020 Unhinged 6
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Netflix Is Adding Another Teen Vampire Drama On Top Of Legacies And Vampire Diaries TBD Netflix Is Adding Another Teen Vampire Drama On Top Of Legacies And Vampire Diaries Rating TBD
Wait, Is Kim Kardashian Actually Worth More Than 'Billionaire' Sister Kylie Jenner? TBD Wait, Is Kim Kardashian Actually Worth More Than 'Billionaire' Sister Kylie Jenner? Rating TBD
The Trial Of The Chicago 7: 5 Things To Know About The Case Before You Watch The Netflix Movie TBD The Trial Of The Chicago 7: 5 Things To Know About The Case Before You Watch The Netflix Movie Rating TBD
Surprise, Jurassic World: Dominion Is Still Adding Cast Members TBD Surprise, Jurassic World: Dominion Is Still Adding Cast Members Rating TBD
Totally Game Series 2 Trailer Features Call Of Duty Star Power And A Release Date TBD Totally Game Series 2 Trailer Features Call Of Duty Star Power And A Release Date Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information