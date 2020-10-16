Welcome To The Blumhouse Stars Reveal The Horror Movies That Really Freak Them Out

Leave a Comment
Because of a certain on-going global event, this year’s Halloween is going to be significantly different than most years – but one nice thing left unaffected is the ability of horror fans to binge as many of their favorites as humanly possible. There is no better time during the calendar year to watch the film that you personally find most terrifying, and that goes not only for cinephiles, but also the stars of scary movies.
In advance of the Halloween season, I had the wonderful pleasure of interviewing the stars of the first four movies in the Welcome To The Blumhouse series late last month, and one question that I posed to everybody I spoke with was about the horror film that that personally really freaks them out. You can watch all of their responses by clicking play on the video below!
The titles namedropped by Phylicia Rashad, Mamoudou Athie, Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, and Omar Maskati are certainly eclectic, ranging from brilliant classics, to obscure ‘90s films, to modern hits. And we’ll even give honesty credit to The Lie stars Mireille Enos and Joey King for admitting that they aren’t the biggest fans of movies that set out with the intent of freaking out the audience. It’s admittedly a bit funny that they star together in a horror movie, but that just makes their honesty more charming.
A number of the movies highlighted by the actors will be watched by horror fans this Halloween, but also definitely not to be ignored are the four Welcome To The Blumhouse titles, all of which are now streaming on Amazon Prime. Like the diverse collection of movies mentioned, The Lie, Evil Eye, Nocturne, and Black Box are all very different experiences, playing with a different part of the audience’s psychology, but in that way they are a kind of celebration of the horror genre.
Veena Sud’s The Lie is about the part of you that you forfeit when you love somebody so much that you’re willing to do anything for them. Elan and Rajeev Dassani’s Evil Eye is the story of horrors of the past never really dying until they are confronted. Zu Quirke’s Nocturne explores human growth in a cutthroat environment, and how far a person can go when given enough motivation. Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour's Black Box thematically explores the meaning of identity and the process of loss. And each of them is a spooky treat released just in time for the time of year.
Check out the four films on Amazon now, read our reviews of the movies, and be sure to stay tuned for future updates about new Welcome To The Blumhouse titles here on CinemaBlend.