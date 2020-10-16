Welcome To The Blumhouse Stars Reveal The Horror Movies That Really Freak Them Out

Because of a certain on-going global event, this year’s Halloween is going to be significantly different than most years – but one nice thing left unaffected is the ability of horror fans to binge as many of their favorites as humanly possible. There is no better time during the calendar year to watch the film that you personally find most terrifying, and that goes not only for cinephiles, but also the stars of scary movies.

In advance of the Halloween season, I had the wonderful pleasure of interviewing the stars of the first four movies in the Welcome To The Blumhouse series late last month, and one question that I posed to everybody I spoke with was about the horror film that that personally really freaks them out. You can watch all of their responses by clicking play on the video below!