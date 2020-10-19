How To Watch 1917 On Streaming

Where Is 1917 Available Streaming?

So, where is 1917 streaming these days? While you won't find the movie included with any of your streaming packages presently, you can rent Sam Mendes' epic on digital platforms like Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, and many others for $5.99 with digital purchases setting you back $14.99 across those same services.

If you are more into physical media and want to buy an old-fashioned disc to enjoy the story of two British soldiers attempting the impossible, then you can do so by purchasing 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, or DVD versions of 1917 on sites like Amazon as well as most major retailers. Physical and digital options have been available since March, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding a copy.