Every Rob Zombie Movie, Ranked

I’ve loved Rob Zombie ever since his White Zombie days. So back in 2003, when I heard that Rob Zombie movies would be a thing, I was pumped. Few musicians are as theatric as Rob Zombie. Plus, one needs look no further than how creative he could be on the screen than his brief animated segment in Beavis and Butt-Head Do America where Beavis and Butt-head were dying in the desert.

From House of 1000 Corpses to his most recent effort, 3 From Hell (plus two Halloween movies in-between) Rob Zombie has had a pretty interesting career as a filmmaker. But what’s his best movie? Interestingly, out of his 8 films, many people are uncertain as to what his best movie is. But one thing is certain, and that’s… DIG THROUGH THE DITCHES! AND BURN THROUGH THE WITCHES! I SLAM IN THE BACK OF MY DRAGULA! Sorry. I just had to do it.