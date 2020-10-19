Stop Saying People Only Want Disneyland Open To 'Buy A Churro,' Says One Former Cast Member

Natasha Ramirez says that other cast members have been reaching out to thank her for the support, implying that there are many people who would be willing to go back to work if the Disneyland Resort was open to do so. While there are certainly health and safety concerns, many theme parks, including all of Disney's other parks around the world, are now open for business and operating under these new conditions, and so the feeling from many is that Disneyland could, and should, do the same.