That Time A Wildly Heavy Backpack Took Down Michael Rooker On The Set Of Love And Monsters

While you won’t exactly get to see the moment where Michael Rooker literally fell down on the job, you can see the adventure and the wisdom that Rooker helps Dylan O’Brien survive through in Love and Monsters. If you’re interested in going back to the movies, the film is currently in limited theatrical release, so check your local listings for showtimes if you’re so inclined. However, if you’re looking to stay home, then you can also check the movie out as it’s currently available on VOD. Either way, the monsterpocalypse awaits for those who seek it, and there’s much more on the way to theaters throughout the rest of the year when you check out the 2020 release schedule.