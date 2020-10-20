After Jeff Bridges Announces Cancer Diagnosis His Tron: Legacy Co-Star Olivia Wilde And Others Reach Out

2020 can just go crawl in a hole and die. There's little argument that this hasn't been a rough year for basically everybody, but because of all the big stuff that has hit us all, every new shot hits that much harder. And now The Dude has cancer. Yesterday actor Jeff Bridges of The Big Lebowski and Tron revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The seven-time Oscar nominee, and one-time winner, is one of those actors that basically everybody seems to love. You never hear a bad word about him, and so it's no shock that the support for him at this moment has been incredible.