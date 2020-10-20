After Jeff Bridges Announces Cancer Diagnosis His Tron: Legacy Co-Star Olivia Wilde And Others Reach Out

Leave a Comment
2020 can just go crawl in a hole and die. There's little argument that this hasn't been a rough year for basically everybody, but because of all the big stuff that has hit us all, every new shot hits that much harder. And now The Dude has cancer. Yesterday actor Jeff Bridges of The Big Lebowski and Tron revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The seven-time Oscar nominee, and one-time winner, is one of those actors that basically everybody seems to love. You never hear a bad word about him, and so it's no shock that the support for him at this moment has been incredible.
From fellow performers to total strangers, from former co-stars to entire entertainment companies, many have begun to make statements regarding their public support for Jeff Bridges in his brand new fight. Jeff Bridges has been acting since the 1950s and over the decades he has amassed an incredible resume that has put him with some incredible actors. His Tron: Legacy co-star Olivia Wilde responded to the announcement with a simple statement of love.
And Olivia Wilde isn't the only person who worked with Jeff Bridges who has sent out thoughts of love for the actor. Rosie Perez starred alongside the actor in 1993's Fearless and she also responded to the actor's announcement with positive encouragement.
But of course the support for Jeff Bridges isn't coming exclusively from those he has worked with. With over 400,000 likes on the tweet, which, under the circumstances, we can assume represent "support" and over 25,000 comments, a lot of people are wishing Jeff Bridges well in what must be something of a difficult time. While the actor says his prognosis is good, there still has to be some worry in the situation, but fans and friends are assuring Bridges that he'll be able to get through this.
For many, Jeff Bridges and his character, The Dude from The Big Lebowski, are inseparable. Whether Bridges was always The Dude or simply became him is unclear, but so many fans look at the actor and see the supremely cool Dude that everybody wants to see such a person get better.
Even entire entertainment companies are wishing Jeff Bridges well. One particular corner of the Walt Disney Company, comprising FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP, the division running Bridges' upcoming Hulu series The Old Man, released the following...
Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.
CinemaBlend will add its voice to the well wishes too. We certainly will be hoping for a speedy recovery for Jeff Bridges. He certainly has a lot more to give the world and we know he'll have the chance to do that.