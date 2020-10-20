Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder Meeting Post With Taika Waititi Is So On Brand

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth in the film world, but fans are currently in the midst of the longest break in between releases. There are some highly anticipated projects coming in Phase Four, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. This will mark the first time a Marvel hero is given a fourth solo movie, and Chris Hemsworth recently shared a photo from after an early meeting. And it's all perfectly on brand for Waititi.

Taika Waititi is a director/writer/actor who is known for his quick wit and unique perspective. He became a household name by breathing new life into the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, as well as his Oscar winning work on Jojo Rabbit. Chris Hemsworth recently met with Waititi about Love and Thunder, and shared a funny image of the filmmaker post-meeting. Check it out below.

Directing and writing a Marvel blockbuster can be exhausting, as Chris Hemsworth made abundantly clear with the above photo of Taika Waititi. Sometimes you just gotta take a nice outdoor nap after leading the charge into Phase Four of the MCU. I mean, can you blame him?

The above image of Taika Waititi comes to us from the personal Instagram of Chris Hemsworth. The two just had their first script meeting for Thor: Love and Thunder down under, which is sure to be an exciting update for the rabid Marvel fandom. The 37 year-old actor joked that his notes for Waititi were so extensive that is knocked the Oscar winner out cold.

Thor: Ragnarok is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

While Thor: Love and Thunder isn't expected to start filming for a while longer, it's exciting to see so much work being done to the developing blockbuster. Given the warm reception of Ragnarok, moviegoers are eager to see what Taika Waititi has in store for his second installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This includes his work as director/writer, as well as playing the character Korg.

There's a ton of anticipation built up around Thor: Love and Thunder has been steadily building, as there are a ton of exciting aspects to the mysterious sequel. Fans are eager to see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster return to the MCU, this time becoming Mighty Thor in the process. And according to Portman herself, this storyline should be fairly accurate to the comic book source material.

Additionally, Thor: Love and Thunder will also include an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy. While they're not expected to be a major presence in the movie, Marvel fans will be thrilled to see the group before their eventual appearance in Guardians 3. After all, Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor leaving New Asgard to Valkyrie while departing for space in the Guardians ship The Benatar.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

How Long Until Thor: Love And Thunder Actually Starts Filming? Here's What We Know
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

What WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen Finds Most 'Exciting' About Bringing Scarlet Witch To Disney+ television 21h What WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen Finds Most 'Exciting' About Bringing Scarlet Witch To Disney+ Erik Swann
Black Panther's Letitia Wright Responds To The Chatter About A Potential Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman news 22h Black Panther's Letitia Wright Responds To The Chatter About A Potential Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman Corey Chichizola
Marvel Fan Edits Hawkeye’s Journey Into A Short Film, And I Need The Disney+ Show Now news 1d Marvel Fan Edits Hawkeye’s Journey Into A Short Film, And I Need The Disney+ Show Now Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

The 355 Jan 15, 2021 The 355 Rating TBD
The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa 5
The Devil All The Time Sep 16, 2020 The Devil All The Time 6
Jumanji: The Next Level Dec 13, 2019 Jumanji: The Next Level 6
It Chapter Two Sep 6, 2019 It Chapter Two 7
George Miller Debunks Mad Max: Fury Road Rumor TBD George Miller Debunks Mad Max: Fury Road Rumor Rating TBD
How Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League TBD How Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League Rating TBD
Lily James Cancels Appearances After Pictures Of Her Emerge With Married Actor Dominic West TBD Lily James Cancels Appearances After Pictures Of Her Emerge With Married Actor Dominic West Rating TBD
Netflix's American Murder: The Family Next Door | 5 Facts That Didn't Make The Documentary TBD Netflix's American Murder: The Family Next Door | 5 Facts That Didn't Make The Documentary Rating TBD
Could HBO's Lovecraft Country Bring Star Back After Major Character Death? TBD Could HBO's Lovecraft Country Bring Star Back After Major Character Death? Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information