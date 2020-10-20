Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love And Thunder Meeting Post With Taika Waititi Is So On Brand

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth in the film world, but fans are currently in the midst of the longest break in between releases. There are some highly anticipated projects coming in Phase Four, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. This will mark the first time a Marvel hero is given a fourth solo movie, and Chris Hemsworth recently shared a photo from after an early meeting. And it's all perfectly on brand for Waititi.
Taika Waititi is a director/writer/actor who is known for his quick wit and unique perspective. He became a household name by breathing new life into the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, as well as his Oscar winning work on Jojo Rabbit. Chris Hemsworth recently met with Waititi about Love and Thunder, and shared a funny image of the filmmaker post-meeting. Check it out below.
Directing and writing a Marvel blockbuster can be exhausting, as Chris Hemsworth made abundantly clear with the above photo of Taika Waititi. Sometimes you just gotta take a nice outdoor nap after leading the charge into Phase Four of the MCU. I mean, can you blame him?
The above image of Taika Waititi comes to us from the personal Instagram of Chris Hemsworth. The two just had their first script meeting for Thor: Love and Thunder down under, which is sure to be an exciting update for the rabid Marvel fandom. The 37 year-old actor joked that his notes for Waititi were so extensive that is knocked the Oscar winner out cold.
While Thor: Love and Thunder isn't expected to start filming for a while longer, it's exciting to see so much work being done to the developing blockbuster. Given the warm reception of Ragnarok, moviegoers are eager to see what Taika Waititi has in store for his second installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This includes his work as director/writer, as well as playing the character Korg.
There's a ton of anticipation built up around Thor: Love and Thunder has been steadily building, as there are a ton of exciting aspects to the mysterious sequel. Fans are eager to see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster return to the MCU, this time becoming Mighty Thor in the process. And according to Portman herself, this storyline should be fairly accurate to the comic book source material.
Additionally, Thor: Love and Thunder will also include an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy. While they're not expected to be a major presence in the movie, Marvel fans will be thrilled to see the group before their eventual appearance in Guardians 3. After all, Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor leaving New Asgard to Valkyrie while departing for space in the Guardians ship The Benatar.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 11th, 2022.