Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver’s Underwater Filming Sounds Intense

Of course, while the Avatar sequels are now finally happening after so many years of James Cameron only talking about it and trying to finish what became four more scripts, that doesn't mean we're getting any closer to the actual movies. While Avatar 2 seemed to finally be set for a December 2022 release, it was pushed back another year due to the global pandemic. It seems like Avatar 2 is going to remain two years away forever. And that's mostly a shame because considering everything that the cast and crew have clearly put into these movies, I'm sure a lot of people would like to see the fruits of that labor.