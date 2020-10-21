Thor: Love And Thunder’s Natalie Portman Jokes About The Pain Of Working Out For Mighty Thor

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, but the time between Phases has been unfortunately extended. Fans are eager to jump back into the shared universe ASAP, especially considering what little we know about the future projects. Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder will bring Natalie Portman back as Jane Foster and she'll be given the power of Mighty Thor. And the Oscar-winning actresses recently joked about hating the workouts required to become a superhero.
While Jane Foster has been around the MCU since Phase One, she's been largely kept separate from the God of Thunder's big action sequences. But that'll change with Thor: Love and Thunder, as she'll be wielding Mjolnir and transforming into Mighty Thor. As a result, Natalie Portman has been on a fitness journey, one she lamented about during a conversation with Jimmy Fallon. As the Star Wars alum put it,
I’m trying. I’ve had months of pandemic eating baked goods and lying in bed and feeling sorry for myself. I’m super tired after working out, and during. And dreading before.
Same, though. Natalie Portman is like many of us when working out after being isolated and eating for months. It's just not fun. But it's something that the actress is willing to begrudgingly to help her transformation in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Natalie Portman's comments come from her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She's currently living in Australia with her family while Thor: Love and Thunder is in pre-production. Part of her prep includes an exercise regimen, which is made all the more difficult since its in the midst of quarantine. Because just like us, she's been treating herself while being isolated at home.
While the contents of Thor: Love and Thunder are largely a mystery, fans are eager to see how Jane's storyline plays out. Natalie Portman recently confirmed that her character's cancer storyline from the Mighty Thor comics is being adapted for the upcoming blockbuster. And as such, the story should have an extra level of realism and humanity.
Aside from Jane Foster, Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder will also include an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy. This makes a great deal of sense, as Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder leave Earth alongside the Guardians in their ship. It's currently unclear how significant of a role the team will have, but Marvel fans are thrilled to see more of his hilarious dynamic with characters like Star-Lord and Rocket.
With the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder down under and prepping to begin filming, the highly anticipated sequel has never been closer. The upcoming blockbuster will mark the first time a Marvel hero has been given a fourth solo flick. And after Taika Waititi brought new life to the franchise with Ragnarok, all eyes are on what his second Marvel blockbuster.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.