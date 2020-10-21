Why Disney's Plan To Focus On Streaming Makes A Lot Of Sense

It Gives Disney More Flexibility

When Disney+ got started, a number of film projects were launched that were designed to be Disney+ movies, while others were set for theatrical distribution. One assumes a lot of consideration was made in deciding which movie belonged where, but once those movies were already done, there were probably some second thoughts. As I mentioned earlier, The One and Only Ivan feels like a Disney+ movie even though it was originally set for theaters. Now with the new structure, Disney can wait to make the call of which channel it goes through after the movie is actually done. A movie that was believed to be a box office blockbuster, but comes up short, can go to streaming, and a small movie that turns out really well can get a theatrical release too.