Snyder Cut's Amber Heard, Ben Affleck And More Back For Reshoots, But What About Henry Cavill?

While the DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, Justice League's story is unprecedented. After years of campaigning the Snyder Cut will become a reality on HBO Max, with certain actors even returning to their roles for reshoots. It was recently revealed that Jared Leto would be filming new footage as The Joker, as well as the return of Amber Heard and Ben Affleck. But what's happening with Superman actor Henry Cavill?
Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder kickstarted the DCEU back with 2013's Man of Steel. And with even Jared Leto participating in reshoots for Justice League, it seems like just about any major character could pop up. While Cavill has expressed his interest in returning to the role of Superman, there's been no indication that the Enola Holmes actor is participating in the movie's reshoots.
In fact, Henry Cavill was previously asked about Justice League's reshoots, and whether or not he'd be participating. Considering how the theatrical cut included so much of the actor's infamous mustache mouth, he seems like one of the most obvious choices to bring back for new footage. But the 37 year-old actor was previously quoted, saying:
Not shooting anything additional. No. It’s all stuff that has been already done. Obviously I don’t know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production. Whatever lessons may be learned from what is it four years since Justice League came out? Four years’ worth of fan reaction. For me…I’m now just watching the party.
For context, the above quote was from before THR revealed that even Jared Leto was participating in reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League-- despite not even appearing in the theatrical cut. But now that even more faces like Amber Heard are helping to make the filmmaker's vision into a reality, it seems strange that Henry Cavill wouldn't be included.
Of course, it's always possible that Henry Cavill was merely guarding the secrets of the Snyder Cut, and that he will indeed be participating in reshoots. Or perhaps the actor wasn't approached to film new material at the point of giving his previous quote. There's a lot of unknowns at this time, and we likely won't be getting concrete answers immediately.
Superman had a unique role in Justice League's theatrical cut, as Henry Cavill spent most of the movie's runtime absent. He was eventually revived, and briefly clashed with the other heroes before helping out in the final battle against Steppenwolf. Considering the character's limited screen time, there's also the possibility that Zack Snyder didn't requite any additional footage.
Only time will tell if Henry Cavill actually ends up shooting any additional footage for Justice League. But moviegoers are eager to see his appearance without the awkward CGI required to cut out his Mission: Impossible - Fallout mustache. And with the first trailer revealing Superman in his black suit, all eyes are on what the last son of Krypton will bring to the new cut.
The Snyder Cut of Justice League is expected to arrive on HBO Max in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your movie experiences next year.