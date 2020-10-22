Snyder Cut's Amber Heard, Ben Affleck And More Back For Reshoots, But What About Henry Cavill?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While the DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, Justice League's story is unprecedented. After years of campaigning the Snyder Cut will become a reality on HBO Max, with certain actors even returning to their roles for reshoots. It was recently revealed that Jared Leto would be filming new footage as The Joker, as well as the return of Amber Heard and Ben Affleck. But what's happening with Superman actor Henry Cavill?