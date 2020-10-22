Disneyland And Other Theme Parks Might Sue California Over Reopening

Officials from the California Attractions and Parks Association as well as the various theme parks it represents made it clear during the press conference that everybody is interested in continuing to work with the state to find some sort of compromise, but clearly, there's a feeling that the current guidelines are simply asking too much and if the state isn't willing to come down from the current expectations, the parks could sue the state to get the right to reopen. It seems unlikely that risk levels will drop to the levels necessary until sometime in mid-2021.