Anne Hathaway’s Throwback Photo To Celebrate The Witches Is The Cutest

You've probably seen the "How it started/How it's going" meme going around social media. A pair of images side by side, the first showing the subject at some point in the past, perhaps early in a particular career, with the second showing a more modern image, usually focused on some degree of success which the person has achieved relative to the first image. Anne Hathaway decided to get in on the action recently on Instagram. Her "How it's going" image is a shot from her new film The Witches, but it's the "How it started" pic that's truly great, just give it a look yourself.