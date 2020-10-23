Deleted Borat 2 Scene Shows Co-Star Successfully Infiltrating The White House

The clip, mind you, is taken out of context. We don’t know what Maria Bakalova said to OAN reporter Chanel Rion to get her to usher her into the White House. But still… THIS IS THE WHITE HOUSE. How does the co-star of a Borat movie get into the press briefing room? This should be difficult, no? When the nation is in the middle of a pandemic (as seen by Rion wearing a mask), this shouldn’t happen.