Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge Shares How He’s Preparing To Play Hawkman

Warner Bros’ Black Adam will not only introduce Dwayne Johnson’s antihero into the DCEU, it will also bring the Justice Society of America to the big screen. This version of the JSA will include Doctor Fate, Cyclone, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman. Hodge was only announced to be playing Carter Hall last month, but he’s already preparing for the high-profile part.
If you were Aldis Hodge, you would be too! The Invisible Man and Leverage actor will reportedly get to suit up this spring when Black Adam begins shooting. Here’s how he’s getting ready for the role right now:
Whoa, he’s really reading up! The actor took to his Instagram to share the stack of JSA comics he is deeming his “weekend homework.” The issues he’s getting himself into are Geoff Johns’ The Power of Legacy from the early ‘00s, the new Hawkman run Awakening and The Golden Age, among others. It’s nice to see the proof that Aldis Hodge is serious about delving into Carter Hall’s decades-long journey in the comics before crafting his own iteration of the hero.
I’d imagine this is only the first step. Read up first and then hit the gym and bulk up second for Hawkman? This is seems to be his mental workout to get his brain ready to bring his own energy to the character of Carter Hall, who has never been adapted for the big screen until now. Based on the impressive spread Aldis Hodge has in front of him, he's drawing from many different eras of the character -- or at least making darn sure he knows Hawkman’s history front to back.
Aldis Hodge has been acting since the ‘90s, beginning with his role as Samuel L. Jackson’s nephew in Die Hard with a Vengeance back when he was around 10. The TV series Leverage was his big break (it’s actually getting a revival soon), and he’s since played supporting roles in a round of movies/TV such as Hidden Figures and Black Mirror’s seminal "Black Museum" episode. He had the titular role in the 2018 sports film Brian Banks and will soon play Jim Brown in Regina King’s One Night in Miami.
Dwayne Johnson recently shared the story of his phone call to Aldis Hodge, during which he broke the good news about his Black Adam role. The actor apparently was in disbelief that The Rock was on the other side of the line at first but, once he realized it, he had the best reaction ever and I quote: “DJAYYYY OHHHH SHIT!!!!!!” Johnson would go on to say they had an “awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation.”
Black Adam was initially set to hit theaters in December 2021 but has since been removed from the DC release date calendar after shuffles were made due to COVID-19. We’ll keep you updated but, in the meantime, read up on Hawkman yourself with our guide to the hero.