Creed 3 May Be Happening With Michael B. Jordan In A Larger Role

Since the second installment hit theaters nearly two years ago, Creed fans have been waiting for an update on a third film in the series. This is easier said than done, as Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Rocky legend Sylvester Stallone all have their hands full with other projects. It was previously revealed that a writer had been tapped for the project, but not much else has been said on the matter. Now, it not only appears that the film could indeed be happening, but it may also put Jordan in a major position.