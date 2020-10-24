Creed 3 May Be Happening With Michael B. Jordan In A Larger Role

Leave a Comment
Since the second installment hit theaters nearly two years ago, Creed fans have been waiting for an update on a third film in the series. This is easier said than done, as Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Rocky legend Sylvester Stallone all have their hands full with other projects. It was previously revealed that a writer had been tapped for the project, but not much else has been said on the matter. Now, it not only appears that the film could indeed be happening, but it may also put Jordan in a major position.
According to Deadline, Michael B. Jordan has been tapped to both direct and star in Creed 3. The trade made mention of the development while discussing MGM’s handling of No Time to Die’s release. No other details were given aside from the brief mention of Jordan directing.
Should Jordan take over directing duties, he would be the third to do so. The original 2016 film was, of course, conceived by Ryan Coogler and was met with critical acclaim. For the 2018 follow-up, Steve Caple Jr. stepped in to take over from Coogler. The film did well at the box office but didn't receive quite as much praise as its predecessor.
A move to the director’s seat would only continue Michael B. Jordan’s increased interest in working behind the scenes. Just recently, it was reported that the actor would serve as a producer on Warner Bros. and DC’s Static Shock movie. He also served as a producer on last year’s Just Mercy and will continue those duties on his upcoming action piece, Without Remorse.
Following the release of Creed II, Tessa Thompson expressed her hopes that a third film would be made. Sylvester Stallone, on the other, initially seemed to indicate that he was retiring the character of Rocky Balboa.
It would seem, however, that the 74-year-old actor has had a change of heart, as he’s stated that he’s developing another Rocky spinoff. That story would see Balboa meet a young immigrant and train him as a boxer. With this, it’s unclear if Stallone would have any involvement in a potential third Creed movie.
Creed II saw “Donnie” and Rocky face off with their past, as the former would take on the son of Ivan Drago, the man who killed Donnie’s father Apollo Creed. The young fighter would emerge victorious by the end and would make peace with his father’s death. The ending also saw Rocky reunite with his son in Vancouver.
While this may be uncharted territory for Michael B. Jordan, the actor is steadily proving that he has the creative drive to succeed in Hollywood. It’ll be interesting to see where he takes the character of Adonis Creed, if this all comes to pass.
