The Witches: 9 Differences Between The Anne Hathaway Movie And The Roald Dahl Book

Recently, HBO Max released The Witches movie. This is the second full-length feature adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book, which was published in 1983. The original movie version of The Witches premiered in 1990 and starred Anjelica Huston as the Grand High Witch. 2020’s The Witches had Anne Hathaway stepping into the role.

Hathaway had big shoes to fill in this deliciously devious role and she killed it. The Witches has an all-star cast that also includes Chris Rock, Octavia Spencer, and Stanley Tucci. Like the 1990 version, the recent adaptation of The Witches took many liberties with Roald Dahl’s story. Some parts were transported directly from the book to the screen, but other parts were completely new additions just for the movie. Let’s look at some of the changes that HBO made to The Witches.