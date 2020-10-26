Would Star Wars’ John Boyega Return To Play Finn? Here’s The Latest

Leave a Comment
Star Wars is one of the most iconic movie franchises of all time, and it's hard to believe that the Skywalker Saga has been over for nearly a year. While The Rise of Skywalker ended that nine-film narrative, the property will continue to grow on Disney+ before eventually returning to theaters at an unknown date. Some fans wondering if the stars of the prequel trilogy might pop up in a future sequel, and now John Boyega has addressed this possibility.
John Boyega made his Star Wars debut in The Force Awakens, playing Stormtrooper turned Resistance leader Finn. After starring in the last three movies, some fans are hoping that the character could pop up somewhere in the galaxy far, far away. Boyega has been very honest about his time in the franchise, and when asked if he might return the 28 year-old actor said,
I don't know what's going on with Star Wars. Well, I'm alive - that's one thing. But it would depend on story and depend on if Daisy [Ridley] and Oscar [Isaac] are coming back. I wouldn't want to be running around by myself or anything.
Touche. It looks like John Boyega might be convinced to play Finn sometime in the future. But there's one major condition that the director/producer has: he wants to be accompanied by the likes of co-stars Oscar Isaac and Daisy Ridley. After all, they were the leading trio of the last three movies.
John Boyega's comments to ET Online are sure to excite Star Wars fans who aren't ready to say goodbye to Finn for good. While the actor has been open about the difficulties that came with playing Finn over the years, it seems like he might be convinced to reprise his role sometime in the future. As long as Rey and Poe Dameron are along for the ride, that is.
As the actor mentioned, it does seem possible that Finn could end up appearing in a future Star Wars project. After all, John Boyega's character survived the final battle against Palpatine and the First Order in The Rise of Skywalker. As such, there's an easy logical way to bring him back to the franchise, given the right story.
Obviously John Boyega and his co-stars Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac have spent the last few years filming, promoting, and guarding the secrets of Star Wars. As such, they're all understandably ready for a break from the iconic property. But there's no telling where Star Wars could go in the years to come, and what storytelling possibilities might entice the cast to return for another big screen adventure.
The Star Wars franchise is taking a break from theaters, but the galaxy far, far away will continue to expand. This will be done largely through content on Disney+, including the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian. There's also an Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor shows on the way, with Ewan McGregor and Diego Luna reprise their roles.
