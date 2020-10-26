Two Wild Frozen Spinoffs The Once Upon A Snowman Directors Really Want To See

Leave a Comment
The Frozen franchise actually came in pretty hot when the first film hit theaters back in 2013. Since then, the series has steadily been growing, with a sequel and various shorts that tell unique stories within the growing universe. For instance, the latest short film, Once Upon a Snowman sheds light on Olaf’s early moments after being brought to life by Elsa. The franchise is definitely going at full speed, and fans seems to want more adventures from this world. But what are some of the things that the creatives behind the franchise would like to see? Well, Once Upon a Snowman’s writing and directing duo have some pretty wild ideas.
When I spoke with them about Once Upon a Snowman, Trent Correy and Dan Abraham weren’t able to tell me any official plans for the future of the Frozen series. However, they did pitch a couple of funny ideas for potential projects. Correy kicked things off by jokingly questioning the whereabouts of Elsa’s cape, which could be seen blowing in the wind during the events of the short film:
This is kind of a joke, but I want to know what happens to Elsa’s cape. You know, we see it hit a lot, but then what's next for that cape? We don't know where it goes. I think there's a whole Disney+ series about Elsa’s cape.
Correy may have been partly joking, but you honestly never know where the wind could have taken Elsa’s cape after it hit Olaf in the face. An entire series may not be the best way to tell such a story, but a short film could theoretically work.
When asked the same question, Dan Abraham’s mind went directly to a fan-favorite character, but it’s not the version many are used to seeing:
Yeah, I'm not sure if there's even a story there, but the character design of baby Sven is so cute that I don't know maybe I just need to go buy a stuffed animal or something because that design is so adorable. I will always want more of that.
Most fans probably remember that the adorable baby Sven was first seen in the opening moments of the original Frozen, alongside a young Kristoff. Now, this could make for a fun series. There’s a lot of potential when it comes to the possible (mis)adventures of young Kristoff and Sven, as the two probably got into their fair share of trouble in their early years together.
We’ve seen quite a bit in the Frozen universe up this point, but I think most would agree that there are still plenty of other corners of that world that are still waiting to be explored. It’s hard to say what those things will be at this point. But in the meantime, it’s just nice to have a short that reveals the hilariously sweet origins of Josh Gad’s Olaf.
Once Upon a Snowman is currently available to stream on Disney+.