Two Wild Frozen Spinoffs The Once Upon A Snowman Directors Really Want To See

The Frozen franchise actually came in pretty hot when the first film hit theaters back in 2013. Since then, the series has steadily been growing, with a sequel and various shorts that tell unique stories within the growing universe. For instance, the latest short film, Once Upon a Snowman sheds light on Olaf’s early moments after being brought to life by Elsa. The franchise is definitely going at full speed, and fans seems to want more adventures from this world. But what are some of the things that the creatives behind the franchise would like to see? Well, Once Upon a Snowman’s writing and directing duo have some pretty wild ideas.