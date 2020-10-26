No Time To Die’s Rami Malek Reveals How His Character Safin Affected Him ‘Psychologically’

Daniel Craig is going to be James Bond for a little bit longer. While No Time to Die is set to be the swan song for the James Bond actor, at this point, it's anybody's guess when we'll actually see the movie in question. Originally set to release in April of this year, the film has now seen two significant delays due to the pandemic, resulting in it now being set to come out a full year later. One assumes that Craig is looking forward to seeing the end of the road, but it's possible that another No Time to Die actor might even more ready to be done with this movie even more as Rami Malek says his character was not one that was easy for him to deal with.