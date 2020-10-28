Upcoming Chris Hemsworth Movies: What's Ahead For The Thor Star

Thor: Love And Thunder - February 11, 2022

Everyone who wants nothing more in life than more of Chris Hemsworth taking on the role of Thor are surely in for some good news, as the Marvel star will be returning as the god of thunder when he teams up with Thor: Ragnarok director and voice of Korg, Taika Waititi in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Not much is known about the fourth Thor solo movie at this time, but the MCU Phase Four entry will see the much-anticipated return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, this time taking over the Thor mantel and hopefully the son of Odin's trusty Mjölnir. The movie will also see the return of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the long-awaited MCU debut of Christian Bale, who is set to play the villain.