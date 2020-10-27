Could Thor: Love And Thunder Bring Back Ragnarok’s Surtur? Here’s What We Know

We last saw Surtur in a knockdown drag-out battle with Cate Blanchett's Hela at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. The battle ended in the complete destruction of Asgard, and the seeming destruction of both combatants as well. But this is a comic book movie after all, so it's not like reasoning can't be contrived that would allow one or both characters to return in the next Thor movie. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Clancy Brown says he'd be happy to lend his voice to Surter once again, though his deal for Ragnarok did not include any movies beyond the one, so there's no expectation that Surtur will return. According to Brown...