Celine Dion Is Preparing To Make Her Acting Debut With Outlander Favorite Sam Heughan

Set to be directed by Grace Is Gone's Jim Strouse and written by Lauryn Kahn, the film will tell the story of a young woman who is still emotionally suffering following the tragic death of her fiance. In order to try and cope, she begins sending text messages to his old number – but then she discovers that the number has been reassigned to a man in her town who happens to be grieving a similar loss. Per the trade, there will be a heavy Celine Dion influence on the story, as the two characters find inspiration in her music (and presumably this means that Dion will be playing herself). And while it's not specifically stated in the trade report, we can assume that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan will be playing the male and female leads.