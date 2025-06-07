I'm Always Here For A Sheer Fashion Moment, And Dakota Johnson Just Had An Iconic One Thanks To A Gorgeous Mesh Dress

Dakota Johnson is a fashion icon, rocking incredible looks for premieres, red carpets, and just on the street. It also feels like she has become the pioneer for sheer looks in the 2020s. She always looks incredible, chic, and stylish, and her latest late-night look is no exception. The Fifty Shades of Grey star wore a completely sheer dress during a recent talk show appearance, and it's absolutely stunning.

Johnson sat down with the titular host of Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat about her new Celine Song film, Materialists , which is receiving a lot of buzz. Meyers himself dressed up for the occasion, rocking a tux to better suit the actress's look, who famously dresses to the nines when sitting down for a talk show interview. She wore a long-sleeved mid-length sheer dress with a high, criss-cross neckline. She had a bodysuit on underneath and styled the look with a classic pair of black pumps.

You can see the look below, as she posed with the talk show host to promote her appearance.

(Image credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

The Suspiria actress seems particularly attached to sheer lately, and I’m here for it. Last summer, Johnson was pictured in a sheer yellow skirt for one of her street style looks, and I think she may have been the only person who could’ve pulled it off flawlessly. She also wore a see-through sequins dress to the Madame Webb premiere, which was iconic. And her sheer black SNL afterparty dress this year was one of my favorite looks of the night. This is starting to feel like her thing, and it suits her.

Johnson is obviously a stunningly gorgeous actress, but this most recent look really highlights her beauty. Yes, the sheer is incredibly sexy, but the outfit isn’t overly revealing, as the body suit allows for the focus to be on her rather than just the dress. The simple styling and the classic straight hair keep with the theme, giving a timeless look that I’ll never get tired of seeing her in.

The actress has a signature style at this point, and she is able to experiment with it without ever being boring.

We still have a lot of looks to see her in, as Materialists doesn’t open in theaters until next weekend, per the 2025 movie schedule . I wonder if she’ll stick with the sheer theme or experiment with other fashion choices, as she has in the past. The dresses she wears in her latest film are also gorgeous, so maybe she’ll do something reminiscent of her character for the premiere. Whatever she chooses to rock, I’m sure it’ll be breathtaking and will influence other fashionable stars looking to make a splash while promoting their latest work.

