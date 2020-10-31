Borat Vs. Ali G Vs. Bruno: Who's The Best Sacha Baron Cohen Character?

Borat

Borat is interesting since he doesn’t really so much interview celebrities as he talks to random people who have no idea that it’s just an act. He did have a few funny interviews in places like Fox and Friends, but his comedy has always been more broad humor, and sometimes with big crowds.

Bruno

Bruno is an interesting case, too, but his interviews seem a lot more raw since he would talk to self-proclaimed skin heads and “gay converters.” But there’s, of course, that great interview he did with Paula Abdul in the movie where he actually got her to sit on a human chair. And of course that interview with Ron Paul in the hotel room. But that’s mostly the full extent of his celebrity interviews.

The Victor: Ali G

And it’s really not even a contest. Interviews are what Ali G was known for, so it really shouldn’t be much of a surprise that he won this one.