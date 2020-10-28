When Johnny Depp’s London Lawsuit Over Amber Heard Drama Is Finally Getting A Verdict

The reason the verdict on this court case is so important is that it’s coming as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have separate lawsuits in Virginia. Depp sued Heard first, claiming she tarnished his name in an Op Ed that she wrote. Then, Heard countersued—and for a whole lot more money. For Heard’s part, the Aquaman actress says Depp’s new lawsuit is continuing his “abuse.” Thus, unlike the Op Ed at the center of the lawsuit which was not specific her claims were about Depp, Heard is and has been saying her ex was her abuser as part of these court cases. For his part, Johnny Depp has also made claims related to abuse from Heard.