Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 Likely Bringing Back An Important Collaborator

I went to go see Kevin [Feige] one time early on, before Spider-Man was being announced. It was before the Comic-Con thing. I remember when Kevin was walking back, I was going back to the car. He was walking with me, we were just talking, and he goes, ‘Do you like the old Spider-Man theme? You know, the one from the Sixties?’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Yeah. I like it. I love it!’ And he's like, ‘I had just thinking, I had this weird idea. What if we recorded that theme?’ I was like, ‘I always wanted to hear that with a huge orchestra!’ And he's like, ‘And then we could use that at Comic-Con when we announced what we’re doing and all of this.’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that sounds fun. Let's do that!’ So that's how that idea came up.