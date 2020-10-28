Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 Likely Bringing Back An Important Collaborator

The Spider-Man movies produced by Marvel Studios and shepherded by Sony Pictures have been a truly collaborative effort. And the team has largely stayed in place from Spider-Man: Homecoming to Spider-Man: Far From Home. Director Jon Watts stayed at the helm, keeping Tom Holland in the tights and a supporting cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau.

Now that the third movie in the MCU Spider-Man series is getting underway, we are hearing about more collaborators who are joining the fray, so when we had legendary composer Michael Giacchino on the ReelBlend podcast, we asked if he was returning for the third film, and his answer (above) all but confirms it.

Michael Giacchino has written some of the most memorable and beloved film scores of the contemporary age. His work with Pixar earned him Oscar nominations (for Ratatouille) and an Oscar win (for Up). He has collaborated on Marvel films, including Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange. But his work on the Spider-Man franchise has been a true standout.

Spider-Man

The composer dropped the mic almost immediately, when it comes to his Spider-Man compositions, when he used the theme song from the classic 1960s Spider-Man cartoon as the opening piece of music for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Michael Giacchino actually told a funny story behind the making of that particular piece of music when he appeared on ReelBlend, explaining:

I went to go see Kevin [Feige] one time early on, before Spider-Man was being announced. It was before the Comic-Con thing. I remember when Kevin was walking back, I was going back to the car. He was walking with me, we were just talking, and he goes, ‘Do you like the old Spider-Man theme? You know, the one from the Sixties?’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Yeah. I like it. I love it!’ And he's like, ‘I had just thinking, I had this weird idea. What if we recorded that theme?’ I was like, ‘I always wanted to hear that with a huge orchestra!’ And he's like, ‘And then we could use that at Comic-Con when we announced what we’re doing and all of this.’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that sounds fun. Let's do that!’ So that's how that idea came up.

Even better, as part of the show this week (listen to it here), Michael Giacchino explained how he evolved the Spider-Man Suite that he wrote for Homecoming to sound more mature in Far From Home:

And now it sounds like he’s getting ready to do it again for Spider-Man 3… whatever that movie ends up being called. And truthfully, he’d have to. Marvel Studios gets knocked, and rightfully so, for not having signature scores that audiences can identify with their characters. But Giacchino’s Spider-Man score instantly calls to mind Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in action. He says it hasn't been announced yet, with a chuckle. Take of that what you will. But I can’t wait to see, and hear, them both in action some time very soon.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

Michael Giacchino Talks Star Wars, Spider-Man, Pixar And More podcast 8h Michael Giacchino Talks Star Wars, Spider-Man, Pixar And More Sean O'Connell, Alli Ladd
Spider-Man 3: 6 Questions We Still Have About The Tom Holland Marvel Movie news 8h Spider-Man 3: 6 Questions We Still Have About The Tom Holland Marvel Movie Sean O'Connell
5 Things We Learned From Tom Holland’s Uncharted Photos news 23h 5 Things We Learned From Tom Holland’s Uncharted Photos Jason Ingolfsland

Trending Movies

The True Adventures of Wolfboy Oct 30, 2020 The True Adventures of Wolfboy Rating TBD
Sylvie's Love Dec 25, 2020 Sylvie's Love Rating TBD
Let Him Go Nov 6, 2020 Let Him Go Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
The Personal History Of David Copperfield Aug 28, 2020 The Personal History Of David Copperfield Rating TBD
The Biggest Mistake Big Brother's Nicole Franzel Made During All-Stars TBD The Biggest Mistake Big Brother's Nicole Franzel Made During All-Stars Rating TBD
The One Thing The After We Collided Author Would Change About The Story Today TBD The One Thing The After We Collided Author Would Change About The Story Today Rating TBD
Upcoming Chris Hemsworth Movies: What's Ahead For The Thor Star TBD Upcoming Chris Hemsworth Movies: What's Ahead For The Thor Star Rating TBD
Nicole Kidman Actually Has Great News About Big Little Lies Season 3 TBD Nicole Kidman Actually Has Great News About Big Little Lies Season 3 Rating TBD
Candyman Director Nia DaCosta Explains How She Wants To Get ‘Inside The Head’ Of Audiences TBD Candyman Director Nia DaCosta Explains How She Wants To Get ‘Inside The Head’ Of Audiences Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information