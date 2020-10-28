Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 Likely Bringing Back An Important Collaborator

Leave a Comment
The Spider-Man movies produced by Marvel Studios and shepherded by Sony Pictures have been a truly collaborative effort. And the team has largely stayed in place from Spider-Man: Homecoming to Spider-Man: Far From Home. Director Jon Watts stayed at the helm, keeping Tom Holland in the tights and a supporting cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau.
Now that the third movie in the MCU Spider-Man series is getting underway, we are hearing about more collaborators who are joining the fray, so when we had legendary composer Michael Giacchino on the ReelBlend podcast, we asked if he was returning for the third film, and his answer (above) all but confirms it.
Michael Giacchino has written some of the most memorable and beloved film scores of the contemporary age. His work with Pixar earned him Oscar nominations (for Ratatouille) and an Oscar win (for Up). He has collaborated on Marvel films, including Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange. But his work on the Spider-Man franchise has been a true standout.
The composer dropped the mic almost immediately, when it comes to his Spider-Man compositions, when he used the theme song from the classic 1960s Spider-Man cartoon as the opening piece of music for Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Michael Giacchino actually told a funny story behind the making of that particular piece of music when he appeared on ReelBlend, explaining:
I went to go see Kevin [Feige] one time early on, before Spider-Man was being announced. It was before the Comic-Con thing. I remember when Kevin was walking back, I was going back to the car. He was walking with me, we were just talking, and he goes, ‘Do you like the old Spider-Man theme? You know, the one from the Sixties?’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Yeah. I like it. I love it!’ And he's like, ‘I had just thinking, I had this weird idea. What if we recorded that theme?’ I was like, ‘I always wanted to hear that with a huge orchestra!’ And he's like, ‘And then we could use that at Comic-Con when we announced what we’re doing and all of this.’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that sounds fun. Let's do that!’ So that's how that idea came up.
Even better, as part of the show this week (listen to it here), Michael Giacchino explained how he evolved the Spider-Man Suite that he wrote for Homecoming to sound more mature in Far From Home:
And now it sounds like he’s getting ready to do it again for Spider-Man 3… whatever that movie ends up being called. And truthfully, he’d have to. Marvel Studios gets knocked, and rightfully so, for not having signature scores that audiences can identify with their characters. But Giacchino’s Spider-Man score instantly calls to mind Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in action. He says it hasn't been announced yet, with a chuckle. Take of that what you will. But I can’t wait to see, and hear, them both in action some time very soon.