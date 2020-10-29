How Shang-Chi Actor Celebrated Wrapping His Marvel Debut

2020 will be the first film in a decade that so no new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit theaters. It's a dubious distinction that is all the more frustrating because if there's a year we could all use some superhero inspiration, it's this one. However, while we may still have to wait for both Black Widow and Eternals, the MCU marches on, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, after closing down for four months, began shooting again over the summer, and now principal photography has been completed and star Simu Liu is thanking everybody involved.