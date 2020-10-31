What Is This Week's HBO Saturday Night Movie - October 31, 2020

For about as long as anyone can remember, HBO has premiered a new movie every Saturday night. These are typically movies that have been released within the last year and are making their premium cable review. So what's coming to HBO this Saturday night?

This week, the HBO movie is the 2019 horror remake Black Christmas, which is very fitting considering Saturday is Halloween night.

If you're interested in checking out Black Christmas on HBO this Saturday night, you are probably wondering what it's about and if it's worth checking out while you await all those trick or treaters. That being said, here's some information on Sophia Takal's 2019 slasher film before it premieres on HBO.