See How Scream 5 Is Celebrating Halloween

The horror renaissance has been growing strong for years, and the genre is showing no signs of slowing down. Plenty of iconic properties have returned to theaters, including Halloween and Scream. The latter slasher will be back for Scream 5 in early 2022, with production on the sequel currently under way. It's fitting that production is going on around the Halloween season, and now we can see how they're celebrating on set.
There's already a ton of hype around Scream 5, as the original trio of actors are once again returning to battle Ghostface. Ready or Not directors
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are the filmmakers behind this new installment, which will see Sidney Prescott return to Woodsboro. Fans are eager for any information from Scream 5's set, and now a photo was shared to celebrate spooky season. Check it out below.
Jack-o'-lantern goals, right? This cute post shows Ghostface expertly carved into a pumpkin, with a sassy caption to boot. It reads "giving the knife a little test", with the villain's signature blade sticking out of the gourd in question. Is it January 2022 yet?
The above image comes to us from the official Twitter of the Scream movies. The highly anticipated movie's cast and crew are currently hard at work bringing a new installment of the property to life. The cast has been spotted on set, which includes a mixture of new and returning faces. We'll just have to wait and see who ends up revealed as Ghostface throughout the movie's mysterious runtime.
Like its predecessors, Scream 5 will star Neve Campbell as protagonist Sidney Prescott, joined by Gale and Dewey (Courteney Cox and David Arquette) in another bloody adventure in Woodsboro. But this new movie is also breaking new ground, as it marks the first time an installment of the slasher wasn't directed by late horror visionary Wes Craven. Craven passed away back in 2015.
Joining the trio of OG Scream heroes for the fifth movie is actress Marley Shelton, who debuted (and survived) as Deputy Judy in Scream 4. They'll be joined by a group of young actors including familiar faces Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (You), Jack Quaid (The Boys), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers).
Not much is known about the contents of Scream 5, but the directors' passion for the franchise and love for Wes Craven's work was able to convince Neve Campbell to return as Sidney. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's previous slasher work in Ready Or Not had a similar tone to the Scream movies, with a mixture of comedic beats and horror. We'll just have to see what they bring to the table with Scream 5.
Scream 5 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.