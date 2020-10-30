James Gunn Reveals Kevin Feige’s Reaction To The Suicide Squad Gig

Kevin Feige could have been frustrated or annoyed that James Gunn was going to work for "the other guys," but instead, he just wanted to see a good movie. And in the end, that's the case for all of us, right? You might have a particular love for Marvel Comics or the MCU, but if you like superhero stories in general, then you're going to want every one of them to be good, even the ones made by "the competition." And Kevin Feige is working at Marvel Studios now in part because he's as much a fan of superheroes as anybody.