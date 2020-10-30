The Craft: Legacy Director Opens Up About A Deleted Plot Line

It’s always so interesting, the filmmaking process in general. But there’s this saying that you write the film when you write the script, you re-write it when you shoot it, and then rewrite it when you edit it. And it’s always so interesting what ends up on the cutting room floor. Because these are scenes and characters that work so well in isolation. And then for some reason within the context of the film as a whole once you see it, sometimes you have to kill your darlings as they say. So that was one element that we did lose, which was tough.