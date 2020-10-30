Comments

Leave a Comment

news

The Craft: Legacy Director Opens Up About A Deleted Plot Line

Moviemaking is a funny thing. While audiences get to see the final product, it's a long and complicated process that sees each movie change and grow. And sometimes that means leaving A+ footage on the cutting room floor when editing. This is certainly true for Zoe Lister-Jones' The Craft: Legacy, which recently arrived straight to homes. And the director/writer recently explained losing one character from her Craft sequel entirely.

Last year I had the privilege of visiting the set of The Craft: Legacy alongside other journalists. During interviews with the cast and crew it was revealed that Zoey Luna's character Lourdes was a bruja, and that she learned magic from her abuela. Unfortunately that role was cut from the movie entirely, as seen when it arrived via video on demand this week. I spoke to director Zoe Lister-Jones after seeing The Craft: Legacy, and asked her about the devision to Lourdes' abuela from the final cut. As she explained,

It’s always so interesting, the filmmaking process in general. But there’s this saying that you write the film when you write the script, you re-write it when you shoot it, and then rewrite it when you edit it. And it’s always so interesting what ends up on the cutting room floor. Because these are scenes and characters that work so well in isolation. And then for some reason within the context of the film as a whole once you see it, sometimes you have to kill your darlings as they say. So that was one element that we did lose, which was tough.

As they say, that's show business. And while Lourdes' family was teased in our set visit and even made it into some promotional material for The Craft: Legacy, Zoe Lister-Jones had to unfortunately "kill her darling" in the form of the scrapped character. We'll just have to wait and see if deleted scenes are ever released which reveal more of Lourdes' backstory.

In The Craft: Legacy, Lourdes does seem like the most experienced with in the new coven. Zoey Luna's character is often advising the other women on how to practice safely, and the deleted scenes would reveal her family's history as brujas. Lourdes' abuela is even shown in trailers that have made it onto the movie's social media accounts. Check it out below.

In the end, this was a character that didn't make it into The Craft: Legacy's theatrical cut. Zoe Lister-Jones' magical movie from Blumhouse clocks in at brisk 90 minutes, so there certainly seems like time to include more backstory for the witches. But in the end, the filmmaker and company did what they thought was best for the long-awaited sequel.

While The Craft: Legacy was originally meant to have a theatrical run, the project ultimately arrives straight to homes. But Blumhouse treated audiences to the movie just in time for Halloween, which will likely contribute to its sale and rental numbers. We'll just have to wait and see if it does well enough for the studio to order a sequel.

The Craft: Legacy is available now on video on demand. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

The Craft: 6 Things To Remember About The Original Before The Craft: Legacy
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

The Craft: Legacy Review: The Sequel Invokes The Spirit Of The Original In A Brand New Story reviews 3d The Craft: Legacy Review: The Sequel Invokes The Spirit Of The Original In A Brand New Story Corey Chichizola
The Craft 1w The Craft Sydney Skubic
The Craft: Legacy 1w The Craft: Legacy Sydney Skubic

Trending Movies

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Apr 4, 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Rating TBD
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Mar 8, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Matthew McConaughey Reveals The Marvel Role He Missed Out On TBD Matthew McConaughey Reveals The Marvel Role He Missed Out On Rating TBD
Why The Crown’s Gillian Anderson Thinks It Would Be ‘Fascinating’ To Play The Queen TBD Why The Crown’s Gillian Anderson Thinks It Would Be ‘Fascinating’ To Play The Queen Rating TBD
Halloween Kills’ Director Made John Carpenter’s Original Movie Into A Children’s Book, And I Need A Copy TBD Halloween Kills’ Director Made John Carpenter’s Original Movie Into A Children’s Book, And I Need A Copy Rating TBD
Wait, Dermot Mulroney Plays Cello On A Bunch Of Michael Giacchino Scores? TBD Wait, Dermot Mulroney Plays Cello On A Bunch Of Michael Giacchino Scores? Rating TBD
Disney’s Big Hero 6: The Series: Check Out K-Pop Stars Jae Park and Nichkhun Rocking Out In New Video TBD Disney’s Big Hero 6: The Series: Check Out K-Pop Stars Jae Park and Nichkhun Rocking Out In New Video Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information