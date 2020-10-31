The Miles Morales Video Game Is Getting An Into The Spider-Verse Suit, And Phil Lord Approves

Leave a Comment
Next year marks the 10-year anniversary of Miles Morales’ introduction, and since he debuted in Ultimate Fallout #4 as the Ultimate universe’s new Spider-Man, it’d be an understatement to say he’s become a fan favorite. Along with all his comic book appearances and showing up in various animated TV shows, Miles was also the main character in the critically acclaimed 2018 movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Now, two years after Miles Morales was featured as a supporting character in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man, the next honor being bestowed upon him is taking center stage in the successor video game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And as was the case with Peter Parker, there’ll be numerous alternate costumes/skins available to unlock for Miles, including one pulled straight from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which producer and co-writer Phil Lord approves of. Here’s what he said on Twitter:
Miles Morales’ Into the Spider-Verse suit boasts the traditional red and black color scheme he wears in the comics, but that spray-painted spider logo on the chest distinguishes it as hailing from the movie that won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Furthermore, if you look closely, you’ll notice that the way Miles moves here echoes how he was animated for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and when he’s fighting bad guys, comic book-style word balloons pop up. These elements add a little extra comic book flair to the game when you’re wearing that Spidey suit.
Along with his producing duties, Phil Lord co-wrote Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Rodney Rothman. So it goes without saying that he’s incredibly acquainted with Miles Morales, and it’s understandable why he’s jazzed about seeing the movie he helped put together represented in what’s currently one of the most highly anticipated video games. In case the above clip wasn’t enough for you, here’s a much longer Spider-Man: Miles Morales video showing off this particular costume in action.
Phil Lord isn’t the only person from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse team who’s excited about Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Back in June, the day the game was announced, co-director Peter Ramsey shared his enthusiasm on social media. Spider-Man: Miles Morales sees the titular hero trying to stop a gang war between the Roxxon Energy Corporation and a high-tech army called The Underground, which is led by The Tinkerer.
So now there’s just one question left to answer: how can Spider-Man: Miles Morales fans unlock the Into the Spider-Verse suit? Easy, all you have to do is pre-order the game, whether you get the PS4 or PS5 version. Another skin that can be obtained from pre-ordering Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the TRACK suit, which was designed by artist Javier Garrón for the Miles Morales: Spider-Man comic book. Of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t remind everyone of the Spider-Cat suit that was revealed for the game earlier this month.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales will available to buy on PS4 starting November 12, and the PS5 version can also be obtained in select markets that same day, with the wider rollout happening on November 19. As for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film franchise, a sequel is in development and scheduled to arrive on October 7, 2022.