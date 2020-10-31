The Miles Morales Video Game Is Getting An Into The Spider-Verse Suit, And Phil Lord Approves

So now there’s just one question left to answer: how can Spider-Man: Miles Morales fans unlock the Into the Spider-Verse suit? Easy, all you have to do is pre-order the game, whether you get the PS4 or PS5 version. Another skin that can be obtained from pre-ordering Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the TRACK suit, which was designed by artist Javier Garrón for the Miles Morales: Spider-Man comic book. Of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t remind everyone of the Spider-Cat suit that was revealed for the game earlier this month.