Scream’s Courteney Cox Won Halloween By Making Fun Of Her Awful Scream 3 Bangs

Gale in Scream 3

Halloween is now in the rear view, but various celebs are still going viral of their costume choices. This is especially true for scream queens, with fans re-watching their favorite horror movie in celebration of the holiday. And it looks like Scream icon has won the day, as she posted making fun of Gale Weathers' infamous bangs from Scream 3.

Courteney Cox has played Gale Weathers in all four Scream movies so far, and is currently filming her role in Scream 5. Fans can't wait to catch up with Gale and the other 2 OG stars as they return to Woodsboro, although the overall plot is a complete mystery. Cox recently shared how she celebrated Halloween from the set in, including a callback to Gale's bangs from the third movie. Check it out below.

I mean, you've got to love her. It's always fun to see a celebrity poke fun at themselves, and Courteney Cox did that big time with the above Halloween post. We can all be rest assured that those bangs won't be back for Scream 5, although the thought of it is terrifying enough for moviegoers.

Courteney Cox posted the above image on her personal Instagram page. And as an extra treat, she brought along Ghostface himself. But rather than attacking her with his signature knife, he's done something even worse. He's murdered the character's hair, in a bold reprisal of Scream 3's look for Gale Weathers.

The photo is likely from the hair trailer for Scream 5, which Courteney Cox and the rest of the cast will no doubt be spending plenty of time in as the highly anticipated sequel continues filming. It looks like she's having some fun back in Woodsboro, donning either a wig or a bang piece in order to pull this homage off. And it's not a look that any of us expected to see again. As a reminder, you can check out a scene from the threequel below.

In famous Scream 3 bangs actually happened at least partially due to David Arquette. He's admitted that he encouraged his ex-wife to get the bold look for her third time playing Gale in Wes Craven's beloved slasher franchise. Arquette previously spoke to how he contribuetd to the often criticized cut, saying:

The bangs were my fault. I have to admit, I was like, 'Oh, you should do a like, Bettie Page thing, you know, just like, a little. That was my fault. Totally, I'll take full responsibility. I mean they're, you know, a professional hairdresser's fault of course. And they didn't really do Bettie Page kind of really blunt bangs. Like, that's what the idea was. They tried to mess with them. You can't. You have to go fully in. You can't, like, halfway those kinds of things.

Luckily when both Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning for 2011's Scream 4, Gale Weathers' half bangs were nowhere to be seen. A few sets from Scream 5's set have recently swirled around the internet, with Cox rocking a similar do due that last installment, as well as one of Gale's signature colorful suits. We'll just have to see where her story goes in the next movie.

Scream 5 will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and will be the first chapter of the slasher saga to be released after the death of Wes Craven. But the filmmaker's work on Ready or Not shows their ability to balance comedy and horror, with their reverence for Craven's work convincing Neve Campbell to return as Sidney.

Scream 5 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on January 14th 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

