Mission: Impossible’s Simon Pegg On What It’s Like To Watch Tom Cruise Do His Own Stunts

When you watch the movie and you see him do the stunts, and it’s nail-biting and there’s a real sense of genuine kind of peril and you know that it’s him. But you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. So he rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody’s just waiting for, ‘Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?’ It’s terrifying.