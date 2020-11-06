Netflix's The Old Guard: Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Little by little (or maybe lot by lot), Netflix is trying to work its way into the blockbuster game. They've established themselves as a premier place for acclaimed, award-winning television, and the next hurdle is figuring out how they make a splash with their movies.

When it comes to big-budget action spectacles available in the comfort of your home, The Old Guard certainly made an impression on subscribers, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in this unconventional year (to say the least). But it's safe to say that a lot of people found the time to watch the immortality-based action-drama. And there were many people left wondering where they've seen The Old Guard cast before.

In an ensemble that includes A-listers like Charlize Theron, up-and-coming talents like KiKi Layne, and familiar faces like Harry Melling, The Old Guard is filled with famous and/or promising actors who've demonstrated their talents in various past and recent projects. Here's where you might recognize the cast of Netflix's summer blockbuster.