How Rami Malek’s No Time To Die Character Compares To Spectre’s Villain, According To Cary Fukunaga

No Time To Die had to come up with a big villain who could walk right behind Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld, but easily overtake him without diving back into the more ridiculous end of the James Bond pool of villainy. All of the clues we’ve seen in interviews and footage surrounding Rami Malek’s Safin seem to confirm that not only has this task been accomplished, but the results will truly be something worth waiting for. No Time To Die plans to end that wait, in theaters thank you very much, on April 2, 2021. But should that change in either direction of the calendar, CinemaBlend will be there to break the news. James Bond will return.