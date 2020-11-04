Epic Marvel Fan Art Sees Deadpool Join The MCU Thanks To Doctor Strange

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as Black Widow's multiple delays have resulted in an especially long break between phases. But there are a ton of exciting projects coming down the line, including Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The highly anticipated sequel's title suggest that the Marvel's multiverse will be explored, and countless fan theories have popped up as a result. One of them includes the possibility of bringing Deadpool into the MCU, and new epic fan art shows what that could look like.