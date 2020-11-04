Epic Marvel Fan Art Sees Deadpool Join The MCU Thanks To Doctor Strange

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as Black Widow's multiple delays have resulted in an especially long break between phases. But there are a ton of exciting projects coming down the line, including Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The highly anticipated sequel's title suggest that the Marvel's multiverse will be explored, and countless fan theories have popped up as a result. One of them includes the possibility of bringing Deadpool into the MCU, and new epic fan art shows what that could look like.
Since the first Deadpool movie was released in 2016, Marvel fans have been hoping to see Ryan Reynolds' foul-mouthed antihero join the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox made this a viable possibility, although there hasn't been any word for if/when this might happen. One popular theory is that Doctor Strange's sequel could offer the macguffin to bring Wade Wilson into the MCU. Now we can see what this might look like, check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Deadpool finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already an exciting concept, but it would be all the more epic if he traveled by way of Doctor Strange's signature portals. We'll just have to see if Sam Raimi's forthcoming sequel actually ends up introducing the Merc with the Mouth.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Boss Logic. They're known for rendering superhero fan theories and castings to life with stunning pieces of fan art. And with Marvel fans hoping that Ryan Reynolds' fourth-wall breaking character, he made one popular fan theory come to life. Namely by having the Doctor Strange himself serve as the jumping off point for his tenure in the MCU.
Doctor Strange's time in the MCU so far is available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The storytelling possibilities for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are seemingly endless, as Sam Raimi will be seemingly be juggling some very high concepts. the first Doctor Strange movie was already the most trippy of the entire franchise, and diving headfirst in the multiverse could seemingly change the MCU forever. And there are plenty of fans who are hoping to see Deadpool, The Fantastic Four, or X-Men appearing sooner rather than later.
While bringing in the X-Men to the MCU might be complicated, Deadpool seems like the perfect character to drop in the middle of the shared universe. His self-referencing and tendency to break the fourth wall can literally point out the weirdness of this change, and help the audience go along for the ride. In the process Ryan Reynolds' character can finally join the same world as the Avengers.
Not much is known about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the mysterious project is expected to begin filming soon. In addition to featuring the return of Benedict Cumberbatch's title character and Benedict Wong's character Wong, the sequel will also feature Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Fans are eager to see these magic practitioners interact for the first time, and another theory indicates the movie might introduce America Chavez aka Miss America.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to hit theaters March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.